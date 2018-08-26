Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has not defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, his campaign office said today.An online report has it that Abubakar was planning to move out of the PDP in a matter of weeks or days to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), where he is sure to pick the party’s presidential ticket.The campaign office described the report as a malicious attempt to confuse the public about the aspiration of Abubakar, ahead of the forthcoming presidential primaries election of the PDP.“For the avoidance of any doubt, Atiku remains the frontline aspirant for the presidential ticket of the PDP.“In the past two months, Abubakar has moved across states in the country consulting with stakeholders of the PDP and explaining to them his agenda encapsulated in the acronym JOBS: Jobs, Opportunity, Being united and Security) for Nigeria.“The nationwide consultations continues this week with visits to the South West, North West and North Central zones of the country.”It added that Abubakar’s passion and commitment to winning the PDP primaries is without any compromise.“To assume that he will abandon the hard work he has done with the positive results he is getting from the stakeholders of the party is to say the least preposterous and unthinkable.The campaign office called on supporters of Atiku to remain steadfast and see the contrived news of defection as an attempt to distract it from the set task of winning the PDP ticket and the 2019 presidential election by the grace of God.”(NAN)