Underfire Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho has said he will still be "one of the greatest managers in the world" even if he does not win the Premier League with Manchester United.
United have lost two of their first three league games, their worst start to a season since 1992-93.
Defending his record, the 55-year-old said he was "the only manager to win titles in Italy, Spain and England".
He also said finishing second in the Premier League last season was "one of his greatest achievements".
