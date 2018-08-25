The president of Nigeria Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Saturday said he was not losing sleep over the plot to impeach him by some Senators and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.Saraki who spoke to newsmen in Asaba after a closed door meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa debunked claims that the Senate was yet to reconvene due to fear of his impeachment, adding that those who had gone to the roof top to announce the plot to impeach him, should have dissipated such energy on democratic ideals that would better the lots of Nigerians.He said; “I am not losing any sleep about impeachment, we have a country that a lot of Nigerians believe there must be rule of law, those who are talking about impeachment are engaging in cheap blackmail and I am not concerned about that”.The Senate President said the mass defection to the PDP was because the APC has denied Nigerians of true democracy in the past three years, adding that nothing would derail the present Senate from upholding the tenets of good governance. He insisted that no amount of political intimidation and security harassment would prevent the business of law-making that would impact positively on the country, saying that “our ideas and visions on what we expect in a democratic setting were not met in APC, hence we left.