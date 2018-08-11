New head coach of Tanzania, Emmanuel Amuneke, has said he is not jealous of the strides made by his former teammate at Barcelona, Pep Guuardiola, in coaching.Amuneke, whose playing career was cut short by injury, reluctantly turned to coaching few years later.The 2015 World Cup winning coach with the Golden Eaglets, however landed his biggest coaching job earlier in the week with the Tanzanian national team.Speaking in a interview on Brila FM, Amuneke also insisted that he was not fazed with the daunting task that awaits him in his bid to turn the Tafia Stars into continental powerhouse.“It is going to be tough but I am ready for the challenge and I believe that I am equal to the task at hand and hope to give it my best shot. I am a believer and hopeful that good things will come out of this adventure with Tanzania.“My vision is to ensure that we develop the game from the junior level to the senior team, to ensure that the players from the cadet level understand the philosophy that we are bringing into Tanzanian football, so that when those youngsters graduate into the senior level, they would fit easily into the system in place there,” he said.Amuneke also stated that his late forage into management does not mean he is behind former Barcelona team-mates, Guardiola and Luis Enrique.“We were teammates at Barcelona and we had mutual respect for each other then as players but they got intro the coaching thing earlier than I did and the system there aids such transition but I am okay with my progress. I am not jealous and envious of Guardiola, who I must commend for his good work,” he added.