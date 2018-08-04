The Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Thursday said he was not afraid of any probe by anti-graft agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, following his defection from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.Ahmed, who responded to insinuations that he might be probed following his defection via his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, said he was not guilty of any wrongdoing.Akorede said, “Only the guilty is afraid. Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed is not guilty of any wrongdoing. He therefore has no concern about EFCC coming after him on account of his defection. Governor Ahmed also believes in our nation’s institutions including the EFCC and he is optimistic that it will not lend itself to being used for any form of political prosecution or persecution of perceived political opponents of the President.Efforts to reach Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on whether he was afraid the APC-led government might ask the EFCC to go after him were unsuccessful.Neither him nor his media aides could be reached for comment.