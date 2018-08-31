Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has promised to support female politicians aspiring for political offices across party lines.According to a statement on Thursday by her spokesman, Suleiman Haruna, the President’s wife spoke while receiving members of a political group, the South-East Women for Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.She said Nigerian women should occupy political offices to make a difference.“‘Women need to be in political offices for them to make a difference in the lives of their families,’ she said, promising “to support female aspirants across party lines,” the statement read.Mrs. Buhari commended women members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the South-East for doing a wonderful job by mobilising women.“It is a fact that women determine the outcome of elections; therefore it is important to mobilise more women to ensure that our great party is re-elected to continue the good work that it is doing,” she said.She also attested to the success of the mobilisation drive which she said had resulted in a high number of women aspirants from the geopolitical zone.She expressed the hope that the mobilisation would lead to a more peaceful elections that would produce more able and competent women to take over as many offices as possible, especially at the grass roots.Mrs. Buhari called on officials and members of the APC to ensure party supremacy, respect party constitution and shun divisive tendencies.She also called for more inclusion, especially of women.Earlier, wife of the Imo State Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, who led the delegation, said the women came to congratulate Mrs. Buhari on her recognition by two Korean universities and to present the South-East Women for Buhari, a political group in support of the ideology of President Buhari to her.The Coordinator of the group, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, said the President had done well in all respects and deserved another term in office.That, she said, was why they formed the group to ensure that the South-East stood behind Buhari in the next general elections.The event was attended by women party leaders including the National Woman Leader of the APC, Salamatu Baiwa, National President of National Council for Women Societies, Mrs. Gloria Shoda and Dame Pauline Tallen.