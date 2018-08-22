Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has vowed to retire the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, from politics.

He made this known in a statement on Wednesday while speaking on his aspiration for election into the Senate in 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Okechukwu said he would be contesting to represent Enugu West Senatorial District, currently represented by Ekweremadu.





In the statement, Okechukwu asked his party members in the district to support his ambition, adding that he would retire Ekweremadu from the Senate.





“My dear APC compatriots, may I seek your endorsement to retire Ike Ekweremadu from the Senate. I pledge to give the good people of Enugu West Senatorial District the following service – selfless, revamp Enugu coal, eastern corridor railway and cassava and rice settlement,” he said.





Okechukwu did not, however, indicate when he would publicly declare his intention in Enugu.





A strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Okechukwu was appointed DG of VON in May 2016.





Ekweremadu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently spending his fourth term at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly having been first elected in 2003.