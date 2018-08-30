The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has warned politicians in the country to desist from acts and utterances capable of precipitating violence ahead of the Osun State governorship poll as well as the 2019 general election.The IGP gave the warning in Osogbo on Thursday at a one-day seminar with the theme, ‘Imperativeness of police collaboration with essential stakeholders: Towards secured, free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.’He said certain utterances and actions of politicians usually spur supporters to cause mayhem, saying politicians should be circumspect in the speeches while also calling on the media to investigate well before publishing their stories.He said, “Let me use this opportunity to advise politicians and their supporters to desist from certain conducts which will precipitate violence and actions that may lead to both local and intimation all observers adjudging our elections as not credible.“Such conduct include but not limited to arming if political things and making hate speeches before, during and after the elections which may likely precipitate violence.“Canvassing/soliciting for votes, wearing of party insignias, dissuading voters from voting for candidates for their own choice, loitering, blaring of the siren on the day of the election.“Disrespecting police officers and disobeying the restriction of movement orders on the day of elections as well as moving about by government officials with their security aides.”The IGP said the police deployed 30,000 personnel in Ekiti State for the recent governorship election because of the peculiar nature of the state. He said the police were criticised for sending that large number of policemen.He justified the deployment, saying the force would have been flayed if they had deployed 10,000 personnel in Rivers State for a by-election in eight wards. He, however, said that with the disruption of the election in Rivers State, he had been exonerated for sending 30,000 men to Ekiti State for the governorship poll.