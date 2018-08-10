Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has written to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, seeking permission to search the residence of the sacked Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura.In a letter written by the IG, titled, “Interim Investigation Report on Criminal Conspiracy to wit trespass, intimidation and unlawful invasion of National Assembly complex with intent likely to cause breach of public peace,” and obtained by newsmen on Thursday, the IG recommended that the DSS operatives who partook in the invasion must be also released to the police for questioning.Idris said the suspect, Daura, confessed in his statement to the police to have deployed operatives to the National Assembly on “a claim of an intelligence report that unauthorised persons were planning to smuggle undisclosed dangerous weapons and incriminating items into the National Assembly.”The IG said, “ I write to most respectfully appraise Your Excellency that following a petition from your esteemed office to investigate and report findings against Lawal Daura, the sacked DG, DSS, a team of cracked operatives headed by Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, were deployed and take the suspects into custody for interrogation and investigation.“It was reported that Daura did conspire with his operatives wearing hood and mask to invade the National Assembly complex. They barricaded the road to the assembly and intimidated members of the National Assembly and workers by forcefully preventing them from performing their legitimate and constitutional duties, thereby committing a crime with intent to incite and wipe up sentiments against the Federal Government of Nigeria.“The principal suspect, Lawal Daura, was formally arrested and interrogated in line with the allegation made against him.”