The General Overseer of God First Ministries, Bishop Isaac Idahosa has joined in voices calling on Nigerians to ensure that they get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) as he said that no Nigerian should complain of bad governance if they do not have their PVCs.Speaking to newsmen in Minna, Idahosa said that prayers will not elect the next leaders of the nation, “it is your franchise, your PVC that elects the next governor or President, prayers will not elect these people.”He urged Church Leaders to educate their members and encourage them to get their PVCs adding that without living by example, the members will not follow suit.“You can preach all you know but you produce who you are. If as a leader in the church, you ask your members to get their PVCs and you do not have one, then you have done nothing. If you do not have your PVC, do not complain of bad governance. ”The Cleric decried the incessant killings of Priests and Pastors in some states across the country describing it as unacceptable as such action is a call for anarchy in the nation. ‘“The killings of Priests in churches in Taraba, Benue and Kaduna are unacceptable. One soul lost is too much of a loss and when you now get into sacred places and kill Priests and Pastors, it is a terrible thing.“What the perpetrators are inviting is anarchy. If Christians tend to respond the way they do then peace will become a very scarce commodity in the land. ”He stressed on the need for Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, love and being their brother’s keeper.Idahosa then lamented in the high rate of poverty in the nation describing it as ‘terribly bad’ adding that the poverty rate have helped increased the crime rate in the nation.He called on government at all level to work our ways of tackling poverty.