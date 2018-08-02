 If my stay in APC is causing you sleepless then might as well go to the hospital – Shehu Sani | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Senator  Shehu Sani has attacked those who want him to leave the All Progressive Congress (APC ).


Sani on his Facebook page said‘:  If my stay in All Progressive Congress APC is causing you sleepless night you might as well go to the hospital so that you do not have hypertension.”

  1. Allah ya kiyaye muna kai daga makiya, da yardar Allah sai kadawo second term a APC. Kana nan daram. Knowledge is good my brother. U talk with sense, u contribute with sense and most importantly u reason with ur senses. God bless u my Senator.

