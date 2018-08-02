If my stay in APC is causing you sleepless then might as well go to the hospital – Shehu Sani 5:43 PM kalejaye abayomi 1 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Senator Shehu Sani has attacked those who want him to leave the All Progressive Congress (APC ). Sani on his Facebook page said‘: If my stay in All Progressive Congress APC is causing you sleepless night you might as well go to the hospital so that you do not have hypertension.” Share to:
Allah ya kiyaye muna kai daga makiya, da yardar Allah sai kadawo second term a APC. Kana nan daram. Knowledge is good my brother. U talk with sense, u contribute with sense and most importantly u reason with ur senses. God bless u my Senator.