Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has thanked the people of Borno State for the solidarity and support given to him in the last seven years, promising not to interfere with the forthcoming All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primaries in the state.According to him, it is God that gives power to whom He desires.The governor also cautioned some politicians who he alleged have looted the state treasury, owned four private airlines and newly joined the ruling party to dictate a successor for him for 2019.Shettima, who stated these while hosting his last Sallah party for APC stakeholders at Government House, Maiduguri, yesterday, expressed happiness with all the people of the state who trooped out to peacefully celebrate the Eid el-Kabir across the state.He pointed out that in the last seven years, his administration was able to face the issue of insecurity head on, which led to the degrading of the remnants of Boko Haram sect, rebuilding of destroyed communities and schools, provision of social amenities and restoration of the dignity of Borno people, especially Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.Shettima said: “I am happy and thankful to Allah who have given us this opportunity to celebrate this Eid El kabir. Although this could be my last time to host you as governor at the government house as my tenure elapse in May next year, I would like to appeal to all who I have offended to please forgive me.“I want to also said that for some of our colleagues who are planting some seeds of discord to create disunity among us in APC because of who may emerge as my successor, will definitely fail in their mission, because, it is only Allah who give power to whom he desires.“ For some of us who have turned themselves as insurgency politicians, they will all be disappointed Insha Allah. Where are these insurgency politicians when we were battling with real insurgents, most of them relocated out of Borno to Abuja and safe areas, and we will not tolerate a situation where these run away insurgency politicians come back to Borno and cause disaffection among our ranks.“I want to assure that I will not in any way as governor interfere with the upcoming governorship primaries of our great party. All I know is that many, of course, will come out and contest, but only one person will emerge as governor of Borno State come 2019.“Whoever emerges as candidate, we will definitely support the person to come out victorious to continue from where I will stop.”In another development, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai Al Amin Elkanemi, paid a Sallah homage to the governor and thanked him for his support to the traditional institutions in the state.He, however, appealed to the state and Federal Governments to consider the roads from Maiduguri to Cross Kanwa to Malamfatori, Dikwa-Ngala-Kala Balge which had been in a deplorable condition for decades.Responding, Shettima also commended the royal father for the visit, and solicited his fatherly advice and prayers at all times.He, however, said, already, the state government had released N1 billion for the immediate construction of Ngala- Kala Balge road, which will links it to Cameroon Republic, stressing that the Cross Kanwa- Malamfatori road will be difficult to start construction work due to the ongoing military operations against insurgents in the area.