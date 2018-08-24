Achi Daniel, a junior security guard at Halogen Securities Limited who returned a bag containing dollars, jewellery, wristwatches and other documents that he found at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, last weekend, has revealed that some of his friends mocked him for his honesty.

Achi, who spoke with journalists in Lagos yesterday during a ceremony held to honour him and his supervisor, Francis Emepueaku, said it was not his first time of returning lost money in the course of discharging his duty.





He explained that he was never tempted by the contents of the bag and vowed to do same if he finds himself in a similar situation in future.





He also told journalists that he was not discouraged by those who mocked him, stating that his Christian background aided his character.





“If the money was in multi-millions of foreign currencies, I would still have returned it





“I was mocked and called stupid severally for my honesty but that didn’t deter me from doing what my conscience tells me was right,” he said.









He urged other Nigerians to emulate his character, insisting that it pays to be good.





The security company rewarded the duo with education scholarships and the sum of N250,000.