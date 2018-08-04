His former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo said Atiku should never count on him to support his latest bid to actualise his life-long ambition of being elected the president of Nigeria.In an interview with Premium Times, Obasanjo swore he will never support Atiku and the doctor of theology also invoked God to buttress his position:“How can I be on the same side with Atiku?” Mr Obasanjo asked. “To do what?”“If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me. If I do not know, yes. But once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support,” he added.Obasanjo’s pronouncement comes barely two weeks after Mr Abubakar declared his intention to run for president and weeks after a photo-op between him and Obasanjo at an event on China Africa relations, organised by Gusau Institute in Abuja.“I do not have personal grudges with anyone,” Mr Obasanjo said. “If you do not do well for Nigeria, you do not do well for all of us.”“It is not a question of working with or not working with an individual,” he said. “If you are working for the good of Nigeria, I am working with you. If you are not working for the good of Nigeria it does not matter who you are I am not working with you.”“Most of you do not understand the way I operate,” Mr Obasanjo said. “And I thought your own paper will understand better.”“I know Atiku very well. And I have mentioned my position with Atiku. My position has not changed,” he said.On a personal note, he added, “If my children are getting married, he has sent representatives. If his children are getting married, I have sent representatives. That is social. That is not political.But “on political ground, my position has not changed. If I support Atiku for a political office other than the one I supported him in the past when I did not know him,” maybe, but not “now that I know him, God will not forgive me.”