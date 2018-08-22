Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday revealed that he wants Nigerians to vote for him, not because he can walk but because he can work.Atiku said this via his Twitter handle, @atiku, when he shared a photo of himself on a treadmill.He tweeted: “I regularly jog more than a mile & exercise, but it will be pedestrian of me to ask Nigerians to vote for me because of that. I want my party – the PDP, and Nigerians, to vote for me because I WORK not because I WALK. I will work to create jobs. I won’t walk to create an illusion.”See tweet:I regularly jog more than a mile & exercise, but it will be pedestrian of me to ask Nigerians to vote for me because of that. I want my party – the PDP, and Nigerians, to vote for me because I WORK not because I WALK. I will work to create jobs. I won’t walk to create an illusion pic.twitter.com/zxkzLcWDpg— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 22, 2018The ruling party, All Progressives Congress, had on Tuesday noted that President Muhammadu Buhari walking 800 metres from the mosque to his house in Daura was proof that he was fit for the 2019 election.