Apologising before a crowd at Ikot Ekpene Plaza, Akpabio, who returned from his mother-in-law’s burial at Enugu on Sunday evening, said Emmanuel was the greatest mistake he made in a hurry, and asked to be forgiven.
Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom North West in the Senate, noted that Emmanuel “is a mistake that must be corrected in 2019.”
“Udom (Emmanuel) is a mistake that must be corrected in 2019. All hands must be on deck to ensure that the mistake is corrected for a people-oriented leadership under the ruling All Progressives Congress at the centre.”
According to him, “Emmanuel’s administration has failed the people,” forcing him to take decisive actions to correct the anomaly for posterity to be fair on him.
Akpabio spoke of the prevalence of hunger and deprivation in Akwa Ibom State since the Emmanuel administration assumed power, adding that it was time for “holistic action” to liberate the state from the shackles of bad governance.
Akpabio had, in the run up to the 2015 elections, declared Emmanuel, then Secretary to the State Government, next in line to succeed him, even when 26 aspirants jostled for the post.
