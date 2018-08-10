Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-kayode has denied making comments against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and a host of other stalwarts of the party.





A post went viral on Twitter yesterday quoting Fani-Kayode as saying “PDP is in vegetative state. All thanks to Uche Secondus and Wike who made Saraki their leader. No reasonable PRESIDENTIAL aspirant of the PDP will allow Saraki to control the party. Write it down we will all WITNESS the FUNERAL of PDP”





Reacting to the post, the ex-minister said the “fake quote” emanated from the All Progressive Congress (APC), adding that ruling party and the Buhari media centre lived and thrived on fake news.





He wrote on his Facebook page on Friday: “A FAKE quote has been spread by the APC claiming that I said our party, the PDP, is in “a vegetative state” and that I attacked our National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and other party leaders including Governor Nyesom Wike and Senate President Bukola Saraki.





“This is a TOTAL FABRICATION. It is FAKE NEWS. I have immense confidence in our National Chairman, the PDP and ALL our party leaders, including Saraki and Wike. If I had any doubts about that I would say so loud and clear.





“Members of the public should please take note that all my comments, quotes, contributions, posts, submissions and essays can be found on my verified twitter page, my verified Facebook page, my official website and any of my numerous columns.





“If they do not appear in any or all of these places it means that I never wrote or said them. The APC and the Buhari Media Centre live and thrive on fake news. We should expect more. Shalom.”