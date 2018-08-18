Nigerian P*rn star, Savage Trap Queen, who featured in a new documentary by BBCPidgin,disclosed that she makes 100K per any p*rn movie she features in.

According to Savage Trap Queen, when she started building a career in the industry, she was using a mask before she got over it. She further disclosed that she know she has a beautiful body, and is just making money off it.





This year alone, the she has featured in three adult movies; one lesbian shoot and two heterosexual acts. Savage Trap Queen also disclosed that she might be into the act, but her mom still loves her all the same.





Watch the interview below