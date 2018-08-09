Senator Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday revealed that he has no intention to be the Senate President but he has the intention of becoming what God wants him to be.





The former Senate Minority Leader in an interview on Channels Television’s political programme, Politics Today, explained further the reasons behind his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





“I don’t have any intention of becoming Senate President today. But I have the intention of becoming whatever God wants me to be. My name is Godswill and I believe in the will of God.





“During my campaign, consistently, I told the good people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria, ‘Let God’s will be done.’ I believe so much in the will of God and the will of man.





Akpabio, who was a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State under the PDP, said some of the reasons behind his defection to the APC was that the PDP had no ‘reward system for members who toiled for the party.’





“The Chairman of PDP is shocked, he thinks I am moving against the tide but I am not. The problem with my erstwhile party, the PDP, is that they didn’t have a reward system.





“For some of us that have stayed with the party and toiled with the party, there was no reward system at all. I can’t imagine people who destroyed the party in 2015 just merely signifying their intention to return to the party and then we roll out the drums and with so much pomp and pageantry we now celebrate them as heroes of democracy and not destroyers of democracy. They say they are back, I wonder what they are coming to do in the party.”