Senator Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday revealed that he has no intention to be the Senate President but he has the intention of becoming what God wants him to be.





The former Senate Minority Leader in an interview on Channels Television’s political programme, Politics Today, explained further the reasons behind his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





“I don’t have any intention of becoming Senate President today. But I have the intention of becoming whatever God wants me to be. My name is Godswill and I believe in the will of God.





“During my campaign, consistently, I told the good people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria, ‘Let God’s will be done.’ I believe so much in the will of God and the will of man.





Akpabio, who was a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State under the PDP, said some of the reasons behind his defection to the APC was that the PDP had no ‘reward system for members who toiled for the party.’





“The Chairman of PDP is shocked, he thinks I am moving against the tide but I am not. The problem with my erstwhile party, the PDP, is that they didn’t have a reward system.