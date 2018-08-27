Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, has faulted the invitation extended to him by the police for alleged conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication.





He said the police failed to mention the parties involved in the case as well as the issue being investigated.





In the letter signed by Habu Sani, commissioner of police in charge of the IG monitoring unit, force headquarters, the police had said the former minister was being invited “purely for fact finding”.





But responding, Fani-Kayode said the invitation letter is “vague” and “ambiguous”, demanding that it be extended because of “short notice”.





In the letter dated August 27 and signed by Kayode Ajulo, his counsel, the former minister said he would honour the invitation and “possibly respond to questions on all facts that may be limited” to his knowledge.





Fani-Kayode’s read: “It Is essential to unequivocally state that the invitation letter under reference appears vague and ambiguous in its form. Your office (the inspector general of police), for reasons best known to them did not mention the name (s) and person(s) complaining against our client and on what particular subject matter his presence is required.





“Therefore, in view of the short notice apparent in your letter under reference, our client is constrained to politely request for a rescheduling of the interview date and also that he be furnished with essential particulars of the purpose of his visit to your office so as to adequately prepare for the said ‘interview’.





“Our client shall in the circumstance be requesting that the appointment be rescheduled to either the 4th or 5th day of September, 2018, subject to the convenience of your office and officers.





“This request is necessitated by the fact that our client already has earlier scheduled programmes that border on some urgent and crucial matters already lined up for this week including the on-going Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference. These might make it difficult or rather impossible for him to honour the invitation on the scheduled date.”