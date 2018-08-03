The Governor of Taraba State, Mr Darius Ishaku, has expressed sadness over the killings in his state, saying he now cries every day when he sees or hears about killing.He also expressed dismay over the recent killings in some parts of the state, saying security the situation in the county had continued to deteriorate and that Nigerians were worse off.He spoke at the National Executive Committee meeting of the People’s Democratic Party in Abuja on Thursday.Ishaku said, “It’s time Nigeria was freed or we will moved 100 years backwards. Defectors to the PDP saw tomorrow and they decided to change the situation.“Some of us wake up crying every other day because you see pictures of your people being killed in their homes because they don’t have AK-47 rifles.“I cry more than I celebrate due to the deaths of people in my state.“We must change this government because, with the defectors, the PDP will do better for Nigerians. Corruption is not about stealing money alone. Killings, nepotism and allowing killers to go free are also corruption.”Some of the state governors at the meeting included that of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Enugu, who was represented by his deputy.