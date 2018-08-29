A member of the House of Representatives representing the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State, Mr Bode Ayorinde, on Tuesday, said the alleged impunity in the All Progressives Congress pushed him out of the party.Ayorinde was among the former APC members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly that recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.The lawmaker, who was at the state secretariat of the PDP in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to obtain his expression of interest form to contest again for the House of Representatives election in 2019, under the platform of his new party, alleged that the APC destroyed democracy, following the alleged imposition in their last congresses.He said, “I am the chairman of the lawmakers that left APC to the PDP and I left APC because of impunity in the party. APC is destroying democracy. The last congress they said they had was never a congress but an imposition.“It had made democracy a mocking democracy. APC’s house is collapsing and as a lawyer, I have to leave because we tried to correct it but they refused.