President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he was saddened by the spate of killings in the northern parts of the country, especially by armed bandits and other Blessing Olaifa, Assistant Editor, Abuja criminal elements, promising that the situation would be brought under control.He said his administration has ordered deployment of more troops into the affected areas and further called for increasing vigilance on the part of security forces in the troubled areas.The President made the remarks at the Graduation Ceremony of Course 26 of the National Defence College, Abuja. He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.He said the present administration is encouraged by the efforts of the armed forces in ensuring peace and security across the country, noting that through their collective efforts and commitment, the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists group is now in recession.President Buhari also said although more needs to be done in several fronts to achieve the desired goals of the administration's cardinal objectives, he noted that there is need to carry out fundamental review of the nation's security architecture to enable the police play more roles in internal security.President Buhari also said his administration has achieved a lot in the fight against corruption, noting that decisive steps taken to entrench the change agenda have yeilded results in checking hemorraging and restoring confidence in the country.The President assured that with the commitment of the administration towards economic diversification, things can only get better and called for support and understanding of the people to enable the administration to succeed.In his remarks, the Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Adeniyi Osinowo said a total of 136 participants made up of 106 officers of the rank of army Colonel and equivalent in the Nigerian Navy and Air Force, 4 Commissioners of Police, 10 Civilians participants from Ministries and Departments and Agencies as well as 16 participants from Allied Countries spread across Africa, Europe and Asia graduated from the Course 26."The foreign participants in NDC Course 26 is the largest ever since the inception of the College. Among other implications, this observation represents the rising international profile of the college as it also demands that the college must reposition itself as a credible tool of National Foreign Policy action, at least in terms of quality of studies and infrastructure", Rear Admiral Osinowo stated.Rear Admiral Osinowo said: "The graduands received 126 lectures/presentations and conducted 8 participants' concluding seminars. They also presented 3 term papers, Strategic Leadership paper, draft Policy paper and the College Research Paper."Other highlights of the course were: conduct of 4 exercises on higher defence management, strategic tour of 11 states: tour of strategic installations; visit to strategic military establishments: regional study tour of selected African countries: and geostrategic world study tour of 20 countries." Towards deepening the intellectual value and output of our activities, the College has sustained the presentation of the newly introduced Vice President's Paper: the Second Edition was presented to His Excellency the VP, Proic Osinbanjo on 23 July 2018. Meanwhile, Participants from the NA, NN and NAF are also for the first time required to collectively produce a well researched Service Chiefs paper to their respective heads of Service".Among other dignatories at the graduation ceremony are the Minister of Defence, Mansir Dan Ali, The Chief of Defence Staff of Sierra Leone, Lt. Gen Susay, The Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ete Ibas, and the Commandants of several military institutions in the country.