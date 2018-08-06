Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo said he has not resigned his position and is not leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekikere Umoh, debunked the resignation story, triggered on Sunday by a post by @APCNigeria on Twitter on Sunday, that said he would also be leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, along with Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former governor and ally.Umoh, said that there was no iota of truth in the story.He said that the deputy governor had travelled on official assignment to represent the Gov. Udom Emmanuel at Ati Annang Convention holding in New York.The CPS said the deputy governor in a telephone conversation with him on Monday denied the story as groundless.“The attention of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State has been drawn to certain rumours and misrepresentations in a section of the media to the effect that the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo, has resigned from office.“The reports particularly from the online community further make allusions to the effect that the Deputy Governor has also defected from the Peoples Democratic Party.“Given the temperament of the times and the implications of such innuendos, we are constrained to categorically state that there is no iota of truth in the story making the rounds“That the purported report is therefore nothing but a poorly concocted piece of a malicious hatchet job and a pack of lies, and should be appropriately ignored.“It is instructive to note that currently, His Excellency, the Deputy Governor is representing the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel as Special Guest of Honour at the 2018 International Convention of Ati Annang holding in New York, United States of America and is yet to return to the state.“In his reaction to the rumour from New York on phone today, the Deputy Governor said: “I have not resigned.“I have no reason whatsoever to resign or jump ship from a government that is both responsive and performing optimally, while giving practical meaning to democratic dividends for the people of Akwa Ibom. I cannot, and will not jump ship.”According to him, the 77 year-old deputy governor has called on Akwa Ibom people, both at home and in the Diaspora, as well as the PDP family in the state to remain resolute and committed to support the Gov. Udom Emmanuel.