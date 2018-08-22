Worried by the dismal state of the country’s political system, the deputy senate president Dr, Ike Ekweremadu on Wednesday urged Nigerians to pray for a peaceful conduct of the forthcoming 2019 election.Ekweremadu who disclosed this in his Sallah message to Muslim faithfuls, opined that elections conducted this year were gravely marred by excessive violence, vote buying, and other outrageous manipulations that threaten the nations democracy.His full statement reads:EID-EL KABIR: LET’S PRAY FOR A PEACEFUL 2019I felicitate with the Nigerian Muslim Umah on the occasion of the 2018 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.I call on all Muslim faithful to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s life of total obedience, love, justice, and self-sacrifice, which are the hallmarks of Eid-el-Kabir. We must all imbibe these virtues in order to move Nigeria forward to the Promised Land.The Eid-el-Kabir also presents yet another opportunity for the Muslim Umah and indeed all Nigerians to reflect soberly on state of the nation and pray for Nigeria’s future and peaceful elections.Nigeria is certainly in need of both attitudinal change and divine intervention as the country prepares for the 2019 general elections.Whereas the extensive electoral reforms carried out by the National Assembly manifested in visible improvements in the quality of the 2011 and 2015 general elections, subsequent elections have been gravely marred by excessive violence, vote buying, and other outrageous manipulations that threaten our democracy.From the Bayelsa Governorship election to the recent bye-elections in Kogi and Rivers States, among others, the nation has witnessed intolerable levels of impunity, violence, excessive abuse and manipulation of vital institutions of democracy, which signal grave turbulence ahead of 2019.Wishing you all a happy Sallah celebration.