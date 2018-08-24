Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha on Thursday described the defection of some governors of the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party as painful.





He said this in Daura, Katsina State when he led other APC governors to visit President Muhammadu Buhari to felicitate with him in the spirit of the season.





Okorocha said: “We had wished that none of them, especially the governors, had left the party. We had wished, and it pains us so much.





“The pain is because they had associated and related together as brothers.





“All of a sudden, you don’t see one of your own; we feel it.”





Recall that three governors: Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State; and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State recently defected to the PDP.





Okorocha,however, noted that despite their painful exit, he believes it had no further effect on the APC.





“The governors defection had no negative effect whatsoever on the APC. Within one week, people had forgotten and we have forged ahead,” he added.