The fastest and easiest way to get cash is often from an ATM. They are located almost everywhere – in bank branches, convenience stores, and street corners. However, it is almost too easy to get cash, and we often forget that there are risks that come with using an ATM, according to www.thebalance.com.The risks are often small, and most of us can avoid trouble with basic common sense, but it is helpful to have a checklist in mind for staying safe. The main things to be aware of are:Your personal safety: Somebody trying to steal cash, which might also involve physical injurySomebody getting information that can be used to get money later. Although you might not be liable for the losses, it is possible to lose money, and cleaning up after identity theft is time-consuming.Just swipe or insert your card, enter your PIN, and request cash. A few extra steps can help you minimise risk.Most problems can be avoided by using an ATM in a good location. ATMs located inside of bank branches are generally the safest: the bank is locked at night, and the machine is under 24-hour video surveillance. As a result, thieves are less likely to tamper with or loiter around those ATMs – they don’t want to appear in security footage, and there is less opportunity to physically access the machine. On the other hand, ATMs located on the street are more suspect.Any place that is well-lit and has sufficient traffic is a decent place to use the ATM. Those conditions make it harder to commit crimes of opportunity, and help will always be nearby if you need it. Even glass “booths” where you need to swipe an ATM card to enter are better than using an ATM exposed to the street – you can put everything away securely in your purse or wallet before walking out on the street, and it is harder for anybody to get inside while you are withdrawing cash.If possible, plan and withdraw cash from an ATM in a location you are familiar with. You are more likely to notice if something is wrong, and you will also minimise the number of ATMs that you stick your card in (reducing the chances that you are caught in a card skimming scam).Tips for using an ATM securelyAs you approach an ATM, pay attention to your surroundings; who else is in the area, and what are they up to? Thieves may be lingering nearby to watch you enter your PIN, or they might want to see how much cash you get (and whether or not it is worth trying to rob you). Be wary of anybody who offers to help you use a ‘finicky’ or malfunctioning ATM – it is more likely that they are helping themselves to your money. If you feel uncomfortable about anybody in the area, use a different ATM.Take a look at the ATM before you insert your card. Look for equipment or damage that might suggest that the ATM has been tampered with. Thieves can install card-readers, hidden cameras, and keypad readers (for stealing your PIN) on ATMs – and sometimes, they are difficult to see. You can even give the equipment a little bump to see if it moves easily, but don’t damage the equipment. Again, if you are suspicious, find a different ATM.ATM withdrawals are best done as in-and-out transactions. Anybody behind you in line will appreciate efficiency. More importantly, you don’t want to hang around in front of an ATM fumbling for a card. Plan so that you at least know where everything is. When you dig through your wallet or purse, you are less aware of your surroundings, which can create opportunities for thieves.If you are withdrawing money at a drive-through, pull your car up as close as possible to the machine. It allows you to conduct business through your window, without opening your door and getting out of the vehicle. This is to avoid being vulnerable to thieves and carjacking. Lock your doors, and close any windows that don’t need to be open until you are back in motion.After you get your cash, get the money out of sight as quickly as possible. Temptation grows when thieves can see exactly what is available to them.If you are concerned about getting cash alone, bring somebody with you. They can serve as an extra set of eyes, and thieves will be less interested in taking on multiple people.In rare cases, an ATM will malfunction, keeping your card or simply failing to give you your money. If that happens, try to cancel out the transaction by hitting the ‘cancel’ key numerous times and looking for clues on the screen. Document what happened, and contact your bank immediately to get the situation resolved.