The Special Assistant on Social media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie on Thursday said the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal had wanted to overthrow President Buhari when the president was ill.





Onochie revealed this while condemning Tambuwal over his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.





Onochie writing on her Facebook page stated that Tambuwal lied about the reason why he left APC, explaining that the Sokoto state governor left the ruling party after his plan to overtake Buhari’s tenure as President failed.





She wrote: ” Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state, yesterday, returned to his vomit. It was expected. The problem I have is that he lied about the reason for leaving APC.





“APC? A haven for the corrupt? And he returned to PDP? He is not an honourable man.





” He is a man who wished for, prayed for and desperately wanted the death of President Muhammadu Buhari. He almost physically threw out our government so he could “complete” Pres. Buhari’s tenure.





” Gov. Tambuwal abandoned Sokoto for Abuja in pursuit of the Presidency. He became disenchanted when God, received the prayers of Nigerians, disappointed him and kept the President alive.





” We would have shown some respects to him, had he told the truth of why he left APC, after all, there’s freedom of association in Nigeria and everyone has the right to stay honourable or eat their vomit. He chose the later.





“We thank him for choosing his old ways. It’s best for APC. We will restore politics of ideology in our nation. APC is undergoing cleansing. We are happy.”