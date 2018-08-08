The Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Wednesday refused to comment on his rumored 2019 presidential ambition.





When asked if he would contest next year’s presidential election during a world press conference he called in Abuja to address Tuesday’s siege to the National Assembly, he responded that he would speak on the said ambition when the time is right.





According to him, matters threatening Nigeria’s democracy was of utmost importance at the moment.





Saraki said, “We are here today about the issue of democracy of this country; that is why we’re here.





“That is more important to me and to all of us who are here — not to those who are seeking any kind of platform. I think when the time is right, I will talk on the issue.





“Today, we’re talking about democracy in Nigeria, to ensure the rule of law, to defend those who are oppressed.”