The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Tuesday the only way the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, would retain the Senate presidency is to return to the All Progressives Congress, insisting that he would be impeached if he fails to retrace his steps.Oshiomhole, who spoke at a meeting with APC members in the National Assembly, said the party was not ready to welcome the Senate president back to its fold.He insisted that Saraki would be impeached because the “minority cannot preside over the majority.”The former Edo State governor asked those who had become judges on the matter to be prepared to challenge Saraki’s impeachment in any court of their choice.“He said: “Democracy teaches us that minority has the right to have their say but majority must have their way. So, if we have 56 senators and they have 49 senators, I insist that 49 senators cannot preside over the affairs of a House in which APC has 56 senators. And I ask them to tell us anywhere in the world where minority rules over majority.“Often times, we take flights to Washington and other places to understudy the American presidential system of government. Once you lose majority, without further ado, you step down.“Over and above all of these stories about illegal impeachment, let me restate that we cannot be subjected to minority rule in the Nigerian Senate and therefore, whether it is convenient for Distinguished Senator Saraki or not, the truth is whether by morality or by law or by convention, Saraki can only avoid impeachment by toeing the path of honour, step down so that APC can take over the leadership of the Senate.“So, I want to repeat, Saraki as President of the Senate will be lawfully and democratically impeached. It will not be illegally done. It will be done according to law and tradition.“Those lawyers who have chosen to sit as judges, need to be reminded that lawyers are at best, officers of the court and do not constitute the court. So, when Saraki is lawfully and democratically impeached, they will be free to go to anywhere they want to go and canvass the legality or the illegality of the action. It is not in their place to pronounce with finality as if they constitute the judicial arm of government.”