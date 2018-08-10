The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Chairman, Itse Sagay (SAN), has stated that Senator Bukola Saraki became Senate President in “a fraudulent manner”.





He, however, admitted that his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), does not invalidate his position.





The legal luminary spoke in Abuja on the sidelines of a workshop on the ‘United Kingdom Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO)’, organised by PACAC, the UK National Crime Agency and the Department for International Development (DfID).





“He should relinquish his position as a matter of honour. He’s not compelled by law to do so. He needs to be removed by two-thirds majority”, Nation quoted him as saying.





“He got there because he was in APC, even though he got there by subterfuge, which is typical of him. He got there in a cheeky, fraudulent manner.





“Nevertheless, for him to be removed, they need two-thirds, not of the Senate, but of those present and voting at a meeting.





“It doesn’t have to be everybody. It’s those who happen to be there. Once they meet the quorum of one-third, and he is there, he can be removed by two-thirds of that one-third.”





Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that Saraki was not fit for the exalted position.





A statement by Yekini Nabena, APC National Publicity Secretary, also called the former Kwara governor a “traitor”