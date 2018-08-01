Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has bared his mind on how Nigeria can move forward amid the recent political developments.





Various lawmakers and governors have left their party to another in the last two weeks.





Senate President Bukola Saraki leads the retinue of lawmakers that left the All Progressives Congress (APC) while governors Samuel Ortom and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Benue and Kwara respectively, have also left the party.





Writing via his Facebook page on Wednesday, Sani said the executive and legislative arms of government should still be able to work together despite the defections.





“In view of the current reality, it’s possible to have a harmonious working relationship between the parliament led by the opposition, and the presidency led by the ruling party, in the remaining lifespan of this political dispensation,” he wrote.





Sani said for this to happen, the following measures have to be taken by both sides.



