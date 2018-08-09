The chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibril has said it was the action of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, that made the PDP donate former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio to the APC.

According to him, it was the response of the Acting President to the security siege at the National Assembly that made the opposition party allow Akpabio to go.





He, however, said that the PDP wants Akpabio to learn from the past.





He also said the PDP was happy “donating ” the former Senate Minority Leader, to the APC.





Akpabio, a former chieftain of the PDP had yesterday, officially dumped the party under which he was elected a two-time governor, for the APC.





Walid said it was within his right to decamp to another party, adding that there were competent hands in the party to take over from him.





“The recent attempt to tamper with the legitimate function of the National Assembly by selfish individuals who attempted to block the Assembly should be condemned and appropriate action taken against the intruders,” Walid told reporters in Abuja yesterday.





“In this respect, the Acting President Osinbajo should be praised for taking a decision to do away with the DSS boss, promising that the situation will be further investigated.





“The purported resignation of our minority Leader, Godwill Akpabio is also an act of democracy.





“Therefore, considering the recent action taken by Acting President Osinbajo, the PDP is happy to donate Senator Godwill Akpabio to APC through him with great pleasure, as we have many PDP Senators to do that job which has been upgraded to majority leader.





“On behalf of the BOT we wish Akpabio bye-bye and safe journey, advising him to learn from history especially from those that left us and are now returning in droves,” he said.