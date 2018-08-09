Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, a member of the house of representatives from Edo state, has accused his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sending thugs to assault him.





He said but for Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, and another senator who “protected” him, he would have been attacked inside the National Assembly Complex on Tuesday.





Agbonayinma was one of the few lawmakers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) who came to the complex during the security siege that lasted for hours.





Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the lawmaker alleged thugs hired by the PDP accosted him at the entrance of the complex.





“The national assembly belongs to all political parties and Nigerians why must PDP thugs block me from entering the complex?” he said.





“If I had reacted and stormed the place with other APC lawmakers, could they have withstood us?I chose to be a mature Nigerian. I equally want the thugs tried in the same vein with the invaders.





“The DSS also protected me from the rampaging thugs and the question is who brought them, there if not the PDP.





“Even when I finally entered the complex PDP lawmakers told me I had no business being there and it was senators Matthew Uroghide and Dino Melaye who protected me.”





The lawmaker called for a probe of the alleged assault, saying: “This can’t happen in the United States as such thugs will be prosecuted. I demand for their prosecution.”