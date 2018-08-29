The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, on Tuesday revealed how he prophesied about the intercepted Nigerian-bound Russian ship with explosives.

Suleiman recalled that he had urged faithful and Nigerians to pray for the country to avert danger against the nation.





The cleric had on a Sunday service of August, 19, 2018, declared Tuesday 21st and Wednesday, 22nd August fasting and prayer days for Nigeria, saying the aim was to avert possible threat to the nation.





On Tuesday, the Omega Ministries replayed a clip of the earlier prophesy.





Suleiman said: “When I give instructions, it may not be sensible but it is spiritual. Tuesday, Wednesday, everybody fast. Pray for yourself and the whole Nigeria.





“Actually, it will start on Tuesday, enter Wednesday. Full manifestation, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. You will see it. Tuesday, Wednesday, we fast to arrest Thursday, Friday, Saturday. You will read it on paper.”





The cleric further urged Nigerians to turn to “pages of spiritual sensitivity and be security conscious in order that we may be delivered from inexcusable ignorance.”





Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the explosives were owned by “desperate politicians and their political parties”.





The ruling party said the opposition were bent on deploying illegal, undemocratic and sinister means, including violence to manipulate the 2019 general election.