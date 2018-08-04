Hon Abdulmumini Jibrin, the lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated the party’s chance of retaining power in 2019 is bright with President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate.





He also spoke on defections of former members to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).





In an interview with Daily Trust, Jibrin said: “I think if the APC would be presenting another candidate other than President Buhari, I would have been a bit jittery but there is this consensus within the party and we are just waiting for the timetable just to do the formalities and adopt Buhari as the candidate.





“With Mr. President as the candidate of the APC, we are not threatened by all the people leaving the party. For so many reasons, we are so lucky that we have Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the chairman of the party.





“He has been doing extremely well. In fact, he has been reaching out to everyone, holding series of meetings and persuading people to stay.





“During election periods, these problems are normal. It is not unique to only APC as that was the case in 2015, 2011, and 2007. All the time, when there is a build-up to the general elections you have these kinds of problems.





“To say that the APC would disintegrate or crumble is absolutely false. As people are going, people are also coming in. But because people are leaving the ruling party, they make it big news.





“A lot of other people from even the opposition are coming in. At the moment, no fewer than four to five PDP governors are working in a cross-party arrangement to support the APC.





“There has been a lot of inflow from the South-east. You have people like Orji Uzor Kalu and a lot of prominent people in the South-east.





“They also understand that it is an opportunity for the South-east to put up a good show for the APC and stand a chance of competing for the presidency after Buhari serves his second term.





“So I am very confident that APC isn’t going to confront any challenge.”