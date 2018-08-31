Reports reaching us from Saudi Arabia have it that no fewer than three local government chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Zamfara state, Nigeria, who were on holy pilgrimage , have lost their lives in a fatal road accident in the early hours of Friday.

National President of Muslim Media Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (MMPAN), Alhaji Abdulrahman Balogun, made this disclosure via a series of short messages sent to our correspondent Friday morning.





Balogun, who is one of the pilgrims undergoing the 2018 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia from Nigeria, said that the trio died during the accident while on their way from Makkah to Madina.





Balogun, who also doubles as Special Assistant on Media to Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, maintained that the deceased include: Alhaji Jafarau Gidan Sambo of Kaura Namoda Local Government, Alhahi Mudi Mallamawa of Shinkafi Local Government and Alhaji Abdullahi Shugaba Ruwan Dorowa of Maru Local Government.





Balogun said, “Regret. 3 APC Local Govt Chairmen Died here in Saudi Arabia”





“The trio were involved in a ghastly traffic accident (Bus) on their way from Makkah to Madina





“Those involved include, Alhaji Jafarau Gidan Sambo of Kaura Namoda Local Government, Alhaji Mudi Mallamawa of Shinkafi Local Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Shugaba Ruwan Dorowa of Maru Local Government.”





Balogun added that the remains of the deceased are with the Saudi Arabian authorities for funeral arrangements.





He said, “Their remains are with Saudi authorities for funeral arrangement after all the necessary documentation”.





Balogun, while speaking further, added that the survivors include, “The survivors included, Alhaji Nasiru Anka of Anka Local Government, Alhaji Tafa Nasarawa Bukkuyum of Bukkuyum Iocal Government (Under treatment) and Alhaji Garba Ziti of Gummi (Under treatment) of Gummi Local Government.





“May their souls rest in peace.





“Zamfara state government officials here in Saudi Arabia have moved into action to receive their bodies for the formalisation of burial.





“Yes I can confirm that the three bodies have been moved right now to King Fahd Hospital, Madina while the remaining survivors are in a hospital near the scene, I.e 120km from Madina,” he said.





Balogun added that Head of Nigeria medical team, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, confirmed their death.





He said, “Records from our Electronic Medial Record confirms their passport numbers, Full names and LGC.





“Dr. Ibrahim Kana, Head of Nigeria Medical Team confirmed the death. Thanks.





“Name as in our system, Shinkafi Mudi Mallamawa, male, born 10/02/1952, Passport number: A09413309.





“Abdullahi Jafaru Gidan Sambo, male, date of birth 03/07/1956, Passport number: A09413813.





“Abdullahi Shugaba, male, date of birth 22/05/1963, Passport number: A50080535”.