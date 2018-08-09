Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, on Thursday failed to appear for his trial in court for a second time in a row.





The senator was absent at the magistrate court in Lokoja, Kogi state, where he is being tried for alleged gun running.





He was absent when the trial began last two weeks amid claims that he was kidnapped, prompting the judge to adjourn.





The two other accused charged alongside Melaye — Kabir Seidu, and Nuhu Salihu — were, however, present in court when the trial resumed.





Yemi Mohammed, Melaye’s lawyer, told the court his client was absent in court on health grounds. He also deposed a medical report as evidence to support his claim.





Theophilus Oteme, officer in charge of police prosecution, did not kick against the defense counsel’s claim, following which Sulyman Abdalah, the presiding judge, adjourned the trial till September 20.





The judge also adjourned hearing of the bail applications filed by the two other accused till August 21.





Melaye has been having a running battle with the police. He is facing charges for allegedly aiding some arrested suspects.





The court sat two days after the senator stormed the national assembly complex alongside some of his colleagues, during the Department of State Services (DSS) invasion of parliament.