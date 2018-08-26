Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers killed two men in Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday, the police said.One of the victims was a security guard working with University of Jos Teaching Hospital (JUTH), while the other was a driver to the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Joshua Madaki.Two others were reportedly injured in the incident.Tyopev Terna, the state police spokesperson, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday.According to him, the incident occurred on Saturday in front of the hospital at about 9:00 p.m.He gave the name of the deceased as Azi Magaji, the lawmaker’s driver, and Edward Ankpa, the security officer at JUTH.“Yesterday August 25, at about 9 p.m., distress call was received to the effect that there were sporadic gun shots at Zarazong area of Jos which houses Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) Gate 4.“Immediately the information was received, the lolice mobilised to the area. On arrival Azi Magaji the driver to the Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly and Edward Ankpa Titus a security guard with JUTH were found motionless.“They were rushed to JUTH immediately but were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. While Kopdi Monday and Nenman Popdak who were on duty at JUTH Gate 4 were also found with gun shot injuries and were rushed to JUTH for treatment,” Mr Terna told newsmen.He said the injured victims are responding to treatment at JUTH and Investigation into the case is on to arrest the perpetrators.