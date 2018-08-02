Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Thursday rued the absence of conscience among some politicians in the country, saying it is only in Nigeria that people who only “wrecked the economy” yesterday, could have the “effrontery” to aspire to govern the country again.Amosun said when the present All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled government at the centre came on board; things met on ground were so bad on all fronts but expressed the joy that President Muhammadu Buhari had laid a solid foundation for Nigeria and her economy.The Governor who made this known in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while addressing the seventh Quarterly Meeting of the Secretaries to the governments of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – controlled states, said in no distance time, the foundation being laid by Buhari would yield positive results to make the people rejoice.According to him, the Federal Government is focusing on enhancing policy implementation of programmes across the states.While declaring the meeting open, he noted that it was first held in March, 2017 and remained the brain – child of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), and had since became a veritable platform for peer reviews among the APC-led states.“Since the inaugural Quarterly Meeting that in Lagos State on 16th and 17th March, 2017, the focus has been on the critical objective of facilitating the adoption and implementation of policy initiatives across all APC states in line with the social democratic philosophy of our great party,” he said.The meeting, according to Amosun, is expected to focus on setting enabling framework for implementation of PGF’s policy briefs on education, security , Internally-Generated Revenue and health sectors.He expressed hope that the meeting would provide an opportunity for cross-fertilisation of ideas and create synergies for improved and workable solutions to the challenges of the sectors.“It is my sincere belief that you, our guests, will have a few tips to take home from our success story here in Ogun.“As you continue in your deliberations at this Meeting, I urge all of you to avail yourselves of the opportunity to share with one another lessons, ideas, experiences and challenges from our respective states,” he said.A former Secretary to Ogun government, Sarafa Ishola, who attended the opening ceremony, described the roles of the SSGs as “pivotal” to their respective governments.Ishola recalled that there was no such platform during his tenure, and urged the SSGs to ensure sustenance of the platform for the benefits of the APC- controlled states.