The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has arrived the National Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja. Tambuwal returned to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress on Thursday. His arrival sent attendees at the meeting, which holds at the NEC Hall, into a frenzy.
