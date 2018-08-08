The Benue State Government has confirmed the freezing of its account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFFC.





Confirming the development, Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said it was true that the state government’s account was frozen by the EFCC.





Recall that we had earlier on Wednesday that the state government’s account has been frozen by the anti-graft agency.





Akase said the action of the EFCC was already having impact on the running of the government of Benue state, adding the salaries of civil servants and pensions have been affected.





He said “Yes, it is true that accounts of the Benue State Government have been frozen by EFCC.





“It is part of the political witch-hunt against Governor Samuel Ortom. The action of EFCC is already having negative impact on the running of government in Benue State. It is a move that will affect salaries, pensions and other sundry payments.”





The Governor’s aide maintained that up till press time the anti-graft agency has not come up with a reason for carrying out the action.





He said, “The question we are asking is; why did EFCC not investigate the Governor’s security votes when he was still a member of APC? Why start the investigation now?





“EFCC should not allow itself to be used as an attack dog unleashed against perceived political opponents.





“Let the Federal Government tell us how much it has spent on prosecuting the fight against Boko Haram and how much it spent on the other operations such as Python Dance, Crocodile Smile and Whirl Stroke.





“Benue has suffered heavy attacks by Fulani herdsmen since the beginning of the year. Within the period, the State Government has spent a lot to legitimately support security agencies to protect the people of the state. Governor Ortom has not diverted funds. He runs a transparent administration.





“We welcome the investigation, but as I said earlier, it should start from the Presidency and go across the 36 states. Benue should not be singled out for victimization, intimidation and harassment as the Federal Government with its agencies is currently doing.”