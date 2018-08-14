Akwa Ibom State First Lady, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel on Tuesday dissolved with immediate effect the Executive Committee of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Women Forum. The district is being represented at the National Assembly by Senator Godswill Akpabio who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The latest development was made known in a press statement signed by Mrs. Amayo Umoh, Press Secretary to Wife of Governor Udom Emmanuel.





It however explained that the dissolution of executive of the women forum in Ikot Ekpene was aimed at making necessary changes in the committee for optimal result.





According to the statement, “Her Excellency, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel; wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State has dissolved the Executive Committee of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Women Forum with immediate effect.





“This dissolution is aimed at rejigging the Committee for optimal result. Her Excellency appreciates the contributions of the members of the dissolved Committee and wishes them well in their future endeavours. A new Executive committee will be inaugurated in due time.”





However, it was gathered that the decision to dissolve the leadership of the women forum was made during a closed-door meeting with the first Lady at the Government House on Monday evening.





A reliable Government House source, who pleaded anonymity, said it was discovered that two top leaders of the group were planning to join wife of former governor, Unoma Akpabio to the APC.





According to our source, “The fact is that Women Forum was set up last year in the three senatorial districts to garner support for Governor Udom Emmanuel’s re-election in 2019. And you are aware of the political gimmick that is going on now.





“And it was discovered that two top leaders of the forum were planning to follow Akpabio to the APC. It was not surprising because they had been loyal to Akpabio’s wife.





“So it became necessary for the wife of the governor to dissolve the executive committee and replace them with those she is sure are loyal to our party the PDP.”







