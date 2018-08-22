Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, yesterday, attributed the unprecedented milestones of his more than seven-year administration to godliness, sincerity of purpose, fearlessness and blessings from God.The governor said this, in an interview with journalists, shortly after observing the Eid al-Adha prayers at the Eid Prayer Ground, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State.Ajimobi said: “What we are celebrating today is godliness and service to humanity. As the governor, I believe I have served humanity. Those who think we are wrong today will appreciate us tomorrow. We have been able to come this far due to our godliness, fearlessness and sincerity of purpose.“A good leader should not only be able to envision but must have the courage to implement the vision. A good leader takes his people to where they want to go, but a great leader takes them to where they ought to be.“Experience has shown that anytime a leader or head of government wants to make a change, the enlightened, unenlightened, ignorant and mischievous people will play politics with it. But a good leader must have the courage to go ahead. We will forge ahead and not allow the state to become a banana republic or animal farm.Earlier, the Chief Imam of called on Nigerians to embrace the art of godliness and service to humanity in their day-to-day activities, asking them to move closer to God and remain steadfast in faith.