The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, sought God’s guidance for the present administration “through the interesting times Nigeria is currently passing through.”Mohammed said this in his opening prayer at the ongoing weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.President Muhammadu Buhari who recently returned from Lome, Togo, where he was appointed the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States is presiding over the meeting.The meeting which also has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance started a few minutes after 11am.The defections that have hit the ruling All Progressives Congress continued on Tuesday as Senate President Bukola Saraki, Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, finally left the party and returned to the Peoples Democratic Party.Fifteen Senators and 37 members of the House of Representatives had two weeks ago defected to the PDP as well.