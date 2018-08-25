The leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State on Saturday urged youths to actively participate in politics in order to be part of the decision-making body that would shape the future of the country.Its chairman, Korede Duyile, spoke at the official declaration of Tajudeen Adefisoye,a youth, contesting the seat of Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency.Duyile said the masses were tired of voting the same set of people with the same ideology.The chairman said the party was on ground and most people that had shown interest in various positions were from notable and credible family that were well known to him, coming from Idanre himself.Read Also: Angry youths set Area Commander’s Office ablazeHe said “Our membership is already increasing in Idanre and in the state, more people are seeing our party and a credible platform,especially the youths, to fulfil their dreams,” he said.Also speaking, Tajudeen Adefisoye, who is in his mid-thirties, said he decided to run on the platform of SDP, because it had plans to allow youths to vie for positions.Adefisoye said he decided to be part of the real change and liberate the people of Idanre and Ifedore by bringing meaningful development to the constituency.According to him,” I am already assured of victory,there is no development in this town, we can’t be sending same old men to be representing us always.”At the event, Adefisoye was presented with the flag of the party, officially, and was charged to continue to promote the party in and outside the state.