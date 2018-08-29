Some social media followers of Assurance crooner, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido, have pleaded with him to donate his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) stipends, commonly called ‘allowee’, to them.

Recall that the singer had commenced his NYSC programme.





Davido’s fans are of the view that the Bentley-driving Omo Baba Olowo has no need for the N19,800 per month that youth corps members are paid.





Below are some comments gathered from Twitter:





@omolayo_iyanu, “Lol…I even called my bro to come n see who I saw in NYSC uniform….I pray I get posted where u are….in d main time pls send me ur allowee make I take am hold body together.”





@sirtee4632, “Help me tell your tolotolo to forward his allawee to me abeg”.





@miracleSomadina, “The richest corper… just be sending the monthly allowie”.





@Mathieuogbeh12, “How the 19800 will drop in your account”.





@DutchessAonani, “Congrats.. Oyah! how are we doing the allowee thing, less talk.”





@sarjibreel, “Wait, so this guy will also collect 19,800 h’allawe”.





@omolayo_iyanu, “don’t spoil market for me now…I need d money badly”.





@Anniepieeh, “Corper wee!! Abeg bless ur girl with ur alawee…u no too need am na..bless u.”