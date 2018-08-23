Depending on the situation, gender inequality in education can take a variety of forms. It affects girls, boys, women and men. But girls and women are still the most vulnerable categories. On the way to the realization of the right for education and successful usage of obtained knowledge, they face numerous obstacles: poverty, geographical isolation, belonging to minorities, disability, early marriages, pregnancy, gender-based violence, traditional beliefs about the status and role of women.

Gender-based inequality in education is both the cause and effect of broader forms of discrimination in society. To break the vicious circle, state authorities and international organizations should promote humanism, tolerance and freedom of self-realization.

Illiteracy problem

The salariesof graduates depend on the quality of education.It is negatively affected by gender disparity which creates vague prospects for women's earnings. Today there are 758 million illiterate adults (15 years and over) in the world. 2/3 of them are women. It is the result of gender inequality in education leading to poverty.





Representatives of the UN call illiterate those people who can't read and write a short, simple message about their daily live.





Earnings of illiterate people can be 42% lower than salaries of their literate colleagues. Illiteracy impedes the receipt of vocational education that provides higher earnings.

Gender equality at the primary school level was achieved on a global scale. But in many Arab and African countries, there are millions of girls not in school. At the level of secondary and higher education, this gap increases. Becoming adults, these children have no possibility to care about themselves likepeoplewho have the higher education.

School attendance is not equivalent to studying

The quality of education is the most important factor influencing the development of intellectual abilities, individual earnings and economic growth of the whole community.

During the polls in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, 3/4 of third-grade pupils who were asked to read a simple sentence such as "The dog's name is Pappy" did not understand it. Nearly 3/4 of third-grade students in rural India could not subtract two-digit numbers, for example, 46-17. It wasn't done by half of the fifth-graders as well.





The goal of sustainable development of women's access to education is to provide comprehensive and quality knowledge, permanent learning opportunities for everyone.

Despite the poor quality of education, not all pupils finish upper secondary school: 20% of boys and only 15% of girls in the least developed countries. As a consequence, young people lack the skills and knowledge necessary to obtain jobs with sufficient earnings. The pressureof teachers leads to the fact that girls refuse to engage in natural sciences and mathematics. There are additional restrictions on the choice of professions by female pupils.





The higher the girls' marks on the exams are, the less the difference in salaries between women and men. This positively affects the personal security of ladies and the economy of the country as a whole.

Education as a factor of protection from pregnancy in adolescence

There are documentary pieces ofevidences that education protects against teenage pregnancies. The longer a girl attends a school, the less likely she will marry and become pregnant. The education brings long-term benefits in the labor field.

In accordance with the forecasts of experts, by 2030 the number of children in Africa will grow by 170 million. Thenby the middle of the century 40% of the children of the Earth will live on the black continent. Gender inequality in education andregulation of the birth rate in this region are very serious problems.

If girls are not given the opportunity to study, their future incomes will be lower than the salaries of boys. Efforts to increase equality in education contribute to reducing the wage gap between men and women.

Pakistan: income of women with primary education is equal to 51% of male colleagues' salaries, compared to 70% for women with secondary education.

Jordan: 25% of women with primary education work without payment in agricultural sphere, compared to 7% of women with secondary education.

Equal access not only makes it possible for individuals to get out of poverty. The collective potential of the population is being strengthened, which contributes to the growth of the national economy by increasing the productivity and innovations of society.

Gender inequality in education - one of the reasons for the slow GDP growth per capita

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the average annual GTP growth per capita over the age of 45 was 0.8%, compared with 3.4% in East Asia and the Pacific region, where the average attendance of school is 2.7 years longer. The difference in education in these two areas determines the pace of economic growth.

If to halve gender disparities in education in Sub-Saharan Africa, the annual rate of GTP growth would be approximately 47% higher.

For the development of industry and economy, countries need roads, ports, railways. The most important type of investment is theinvestment in people and especially in children.A growing generation is the power that will transform our world very soon.