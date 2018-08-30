Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, says it baffles him how Nigeria ended up with a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari.

Commenting via his Twitter handle on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain compared the Nigerian president to three of his African counterparts whom he said speak better.





“If you want to hear a real African leader speak, listen to Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. How Nigerians ended up with a leader like Muhammadu Buhari utterly baffles me,” he tweeted.

The former minister’s comment comes after he was invited by the police over alleged conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication.





In a letter dated August 20 and signed by Habu Sani, a commissioner of police, the force said the invitation was purely for fact findings.





But in his reaction, the PDP chieftain said he would not be cowed into silence.





He said the invitation letter was “vague”, and asked the police to reschedule the interview because of “short notice”.





The police eventually agreed to reschedule the invitation.