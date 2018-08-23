Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has granted freedom to 170 prison inmates across the state.Governor Ganduje, who witnessed the release of the inmates from Goron Dutse Prison Tuesday, said the gesture was in the spirit of Eid-El Kabir.The governor said the gesture was also to complement Federal Government’s efforts to further reduce congestion in the nation’s prisons.Ganduje pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed all governors to help in decongesting prisons across the country.He noted that since the inception of his administration in 2015, about 2000 inmates had been released so far, advising the ex-inmates to change their attitudes to life and pray for peace and stability in Nigeria.The governor also gave each of the freed inmates N5,000 as transport fare to their destinations.Earlier, the Comptroller of Prisons in Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji, thanked the governor for freeing about 2,000 inmates since his coming into office.Alhaji Magaji advised the freed inmates to stay off crimes to avoid going back to prison.